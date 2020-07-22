‘Rain feed area’ programmefor Medchal sought

Farmers in Medchal Malkajgiri district are losing out on several government schemes as they are not part of the Rain Feed Area Development Programme despite there being no source of irrigation water facilities and their dependence on rains for farming.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency incharge Marri Rajashekar Reddy said that unfortunately the district was not part of the Rain Feed Area Development Programme as it was on the fringes of the city with several areas coming under the urban map.
Plea to Collector
“About 36,000 small and marginal farmers in the rural areas of the district are denied various benefits under the scheme and this anomaly should be corrected,” he said in a representation that was addressed to Medchal Malkajgiri District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu.
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader urged the District Collector to ensure the district was brought under the Rain Feed Area Development Programme so that farmers could make use of the subsidies given under the scheme.
He said subsidies were given for establishing storage facilities in warehouses, funding for waste lands, starting dairy units and meat production units and other related benefits extended to farmers from other districts.
Mr. Marri Rajashekar Reddy requested the District Collector to immediately take the issue to the notice of the Principal Secretary for implementation of the scheme so that small and marginal farmers would benefit from the government schemes.
