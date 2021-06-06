Rain exposes shoddy work at R&R Colony

Mallannasagar oustees tensed as water enters one house, while washroom of another caves in

Come rainy season, the oustees of projects remain on tenterhooks. In the past it was Kondapochammasagar oustees while now it is Mallannasagar.

On Saturday night, when an oustee (name concealed to protect identity) entered the washroom constructed under the steps of his house, it caved in and the hollowness poor quality of construction was totally exposed. Fearing something wrong, the family members used a crowbar to test the strength of the basement; it went down four feet without any hindrance.

This has happened to one of the oustees of Pallepahad village rehabilitated in Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) Colony at Mutrajpally.

T. Krishna (name changed) was a native of Etigaddakishtapur in Toguta mandal. This village is going to submerge in Mallannasagar reservoir shortly. Along with some others in the village, he had shifted to the house allotted to his family at the R&R Colony located on the outskirts of Gajwel revenue divisional headquarters.

On Wednesday night he had a bitter experience. Rain water entered into the house and he made a serious effort to clear the water outside the verandah. He also made some arrangement to ensure that rain water does not enter inside in the next rain. However, Kumar is not sure whether his effort is fruitful and has to wait for another rain.

Several families in the submerging villages have already vacated and shifted to the newly built R&R Colony. Some other facilities are under progress and will be completed in the next few months.

In a related development, landslips developed for Mallannasagar bund at Kolgur- Etigaddakishtapur road on Thursday. The villagers said that there was a huge rain the previous night and as a result the landslips were seen at several places. They wondered what will be the fate of the bund during rainy season if there will be heavy downpour. The officials have started repairing the bund immediately.

Oustees warned

With the worst experiences by the oustees of Komdapochamma last year, the oustees of Mallannasagar are fearing that they may have to face serious problems during rainy season. “There are several problems being faced oustees at R&R Colony. They have left the villages and they cannot go back as their houses were already demolished by the officials thereby closing that option. Oustees were already warned that they may be deprived of the new house in case they make any complaint openly. Hence no one is coming forward to raise their voice unlike when in the villages. No option is left to them,” said another oustee, on condition of anonymity.