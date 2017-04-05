Rain cools down city

Bringing relief to the city troubled by summer heat last week, the skies opened up late on Tuesday afternoon. Brief spells of rain were predicted for Wednesday also.

Scattered rainfall was reported from across the city though radar images from Monday evening showed a concentration of rain-bearing clouds in north and northern parts of the city, bringing significant rain in Gachibowli, Serlingampally, Kukatpally and abutting areas. Brief spells were also reported in central areas and southern areas of the city. India Meteorological Department’s Head of Weather Forecasting K. Naga Ratna attributed Tuesday’s rain to a thunderstorm system moving from interior Karnataka, south-west of the city. “Moisture influx into this system is taking place from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, feeding the clouds,” she said.

Cloudy skies of Monday slightly lowered the maximum day temperature on Tuesday, when 39 degree Celsius was recorded, down from a high of 41 degree Celsius last week. However, according to Skymet, pre-monsoon showers on that day do not impact maximum temperature of the day since rains usually occur in the evening during summer.

Maximum temperature on Wednesday however is likely to hover under 40 degree Celsius. Dr. Ratna said the likelihood of rainfall would be lowered as the rain producing system was weakening. Though brief, Tuesday’s rainfall caused traffic slowdown through city’s arterial roads. That notwithstanding, denizens gleefully shared images of rain from their neighbourhood on social media. A few also complained of power outage and also wondered if the rain would disrupt the IPL match.