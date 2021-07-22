Rain continues on Thursday too

HYDERABAD

22 July 2021 23:35 IST

Several areas experienced waterlogging and inundation in the city

The largesse of monsoons continued unabated in the city on Thursday too, with all areas experiencing rain without a break since early in the morning.

The Sun escaped from any appearance for a second day in a row, turning the weather almost frosty. Like Wednesday, it was a sharp drizzle that drenched the city, instead of a heavy downpour, sending throngs of people for a cuppa or corn on the cob.

Highest rainfall up to 9 p.m. was recorded in Saidabad at 2.5 centimetres, followed by Serilingampally, Ramachandrapuram, Asifnagar and Gachibowli all of which recorded over two centimetres of rain. Chandanagar, Borabanda, L.B.Nagar, Lingampally, Madhapur, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Kapra, Musheereabad, Charminar, Kukatpally, Hayatnagar, Miyapur, Banjara Hills, Khairatabad, Balanagar, Alwal, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Qutbullahpur and several other areas recorded considerable rainfall.

Meteorology department has predicted generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of the city on Friday too. Several areas experienced waterlogging and inundation in the city, besides sewage overflow, tree falls, power outages and other rain related grievances.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited various locations in Somajiguda which experienced flooding due to overflowing stormwater drains. She visited M.S. Makta and issued instructions to officials to pump the water out from waterlogged locations.

She also issued directions for permanent solution for inundation of M.S. Makta, besides inspecting nala development works close by.