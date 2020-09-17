Rain continues in several areas of city

HYDERABAD

17 September 2020 22:19 IST

The downpour that caught the city unawares on Wednesday, continued with reduced intensity on Thursday too in several localities.

Ferozguda in Balanagar received the maximum rainfall of 7.2 centimetres on Thursday up to 8 p.m., followed by Malkajgiri which received 5.5 centimetres. Fateh Nagar, Pedda Amberpet and Old Bowenpally experienced steady showers throughout the day, recording over five centimetres of rainfall.

Begumpet, Marredpally, Abdullapurmet, Hastinapuram, Raidurg, Ameerpet, Khajaguda, Goutham Nagar, Alwal, Keesara, Trimulgherry, Hayatnagar, Secunderabad, Srinagar Colony, Shaikpet, Khairatabad, and Ramachandrapuram areas too received considerable rainfall as per the data obtained from automatic weather monitoring stations in the city. At about 5.30 p.m., there was an alert from GHMC about impending moderate to heavy rainfall over many parts of the city with gusty winds, and an advice to the citizens to stay indoors. However, there were no such signs till 9.30 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

Updating its grievance report from Wednesday, GHMC informed that there were six instances of wall collapse, and 126 instances of water logging reported till 6 p.m. on Thursday, through various channels. Fourteen instances each of tree falls and fallen tree branches too were cited, apart from 45 stretches of damaged roads.

Disaster Response Force under the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management wing worked overtime, clearing water stagnation on roads and inside the homes and removing fallen foliage in several areas.

Director, EV&DM, Viswajeet Kampati tweeted that DRF teams have redressed over 100 complaints related to water stagnation and tree falls on Wednesday and Thursday.