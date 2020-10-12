Rain continues, forecast for two more days of showers

Another house collapses in Hyderabad due to incessant rains

Incessant rain continued its onslaught in the city on Monday too, with the Meteorology department predicting two more days of heavy to very heavy rains in several districts across Telangana.

With no respite in the climate from Sunday, roads and low lying areas in several localities have been flooded, and water entered homes and apartment cellars, giving nightmarish experience to the residents.

Traffic came to a stand still on many stretches due to flooding and overflowing nalas. Near Chaderghat railway bridge, the overflowing drain left the road flooded, causing untold misery to commuters.

In view of two building collapse incidents during the last two days resulting in three deaths, Minister K.T.Rama Rao has issued express instructions to the GHMC officials to issue notices for vacation of the dilapidated buildings. He asked the officials of the town planning wing to be on high alert in view of the continuous rains.

GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar has through a press statement, alerted about the possibility of very heavy rains in the coming days as per the estimates of the Met department.

In a few locations, the rainfall could be as high as nine to 16 centimetres, he said, and issued instructions to the zonal and deputy commissioners to keep the monsoon emergency teams on alert and available, and identify relief centres such as schools, community halls, and other facilities and keep them ready.

Through a separate note, Mr. Lokesh Kumar issued instructions for paying special attention to the old compound walls and retaining walls of cellars adjoining open lands. Residents of the structures adjoining the old and retaining walls should be advised to vacate immediately.

While excavation of new cellars is not allowed, in case of the already dug cellars and work in progress, safety of the surrounding structures should be checked, and all standard safety precautions such as soil strengthening, retaining walls, barricading should be observed.

As per the information available up to 8 p.m., Kapra area received the maximum rainfall at six cm, followed by Hafeezpet at 5.6 cm. L.B.Nagar, Lingampally, Trimulgherry, KPHB, Cherlapally, Chandangar, Begumpet, Kondapur, West Marredpally, Peerzadiguda, Malkajgiri, A.S.Rao Nagar, Mallapur, Cantonment, Habsiguda, Moulali, Pashamylaram, Kushaiguda, Allwyn Colony, Ramnagar, Ramanthapur, and other areas received heavy rainfall.

GHMC has received 211 complaints about drainage overflow, and 29 about water logging. At 10 locations, trees and tree branches fell obstructing traffic.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has sounded weather warning for Telangana for the coming two days, with forecast of thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at isolated places.

Depression in the West Central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further into ‘Deep Depression’ during the coming 12 hours, and move West-Northwest wards and cross the Northern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Narsapur and Visakhapatnam close to Kakinada during the early hours of October 13.

Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is expected over the State from October 12 to 14, the department informed.