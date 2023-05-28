Rain brings respite from heat wave; IMD issues yellow alert for four days

May 28, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The long spell of intense heat in Hyderabad was broken on Sunday as sudden showers provided relief to city residents in the evening.

Parts of Hyderabad including Ameerpet, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta and Khairatabad received rain. Scattered showers also ocurred in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Sangareddy, Mulugu and Khammam districts.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem received 15.8 mm rainfall, followed by Medak (15 mm), Kamareddy (14.5 mm) and Sangareddy (13.5 mm) as of 6 p.m. on Sunday. In GHMC limits, Shaikpet received 9 mm rainfall followed by 3.5 mm at Khairtabad and 2.5 mm at Ameerpet.

The India Meteorological Department, in its Sunday bulletin, issued a yellow warning for the next four days until June 1. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

As for Hyderabad, dry weather is expected for the next two days thereafter light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 40 and 28 degree Celsius, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be North-Westerlies with wind speed of 4 to 6 kmph for the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, according to the TSDPS, as of 6 PM on Sunday, maximum temperatures in the State crossed 45 degrees Celsius with Nidampur in Nalgonda recording the highest temperature (46.1) followed by Damaracherla, also in Nalgonda (45.6), Bayyaram in Mahabubabad (45.5), Srirampur in Peddapalli (45.2), Khammam Urban (45.1), Suryapet (45) and Mancherial (44.9).

In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits, the highest temperature was recorded in Uppal (40.7), followed by Saroornagar (40.4), Serilingampally (40.3), Himayatnagar (39.9), Charminar (39.4), Malkajgiri (39.2) and Kapra (38.8). The lowest temperature recorded for the day was 36.3 degree Celsius at Chaudergudem in Rangareddy district.

