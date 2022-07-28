It’s raining misery in low-lying areas of Hyderabad

Residents of slums along Musi river in Chaderghat wade through the flood water on Wednesday. Flooding is routine occurrence in this area whenever Musi receives copious flows. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G.

July 28, 2022 00:39 IST

Many low-lying areas across the city have been bearing the brunt of waterlogging following heavy rain over the past few days.

For instance, some neighbourhoods in the Kishan Bagh area, such as Asad Baba Nagar and Mahmood Nagar, were affected. Those in the know said approximately 45 houses in those areas remained affected. As a precautionary measure, public representatives, police and government officials had requested them to temporarily move out.

“The DCP and as well as the MRO had come here to speak to those who live here. There are around 25 houses in Asad Baba Nagar and another 15-16 houses in Mahmood Nagar which are affected. We are extended all help possible,” said Kishan Bagh Corporator Hussaini Pasha.

A couple of areas in Mallepally and Vijaynagar Colony were also inundated and saw water spilling on to the streets. According to locals, the water in some of these areas comes from areas such as Banjara Hills and Mehdipatnam, and that a storm water drain infrastructure exists, while a box drain has been sanctioned recently. However, work is yet to begin.

According to data obtained by an activist in June through Right to Information Act, as many as six Strategic Nala Development Plan (SNDP) projects were sanctioned in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Khairtabad zone. These entail work from Shah Hatim Lake to Langar Houz via Moti Darwaza and restoration of Balkapur Nala. As of now, the works are in progress.

Data obtained from the office of the Executive Engineer (EE), SNDP-II shows that 16 SNDP works were undertaken in Secunderabad and Khairtabad zones, as well as in the Pedda Amberpet urban local body. However, work is under way in all places. Similarly, the office of the EE, SNDP-II, informed that as many as 21 SNDP projects were taken up in L.B. Nagar Zone and Meerpet, Badangpet and Jalpally urban local bodies. Those, too, have not been completed, but work is in progress.