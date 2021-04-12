Rain brings cheer to the city

HYDERABAD

12 April 2021 23:24 IST

Rain accompanied by squalls brought cheer to several parts of the summer scorched city towards evening hours on Monday.

The weather became balmy right around 4 p.m., and soon it began to drizzle at quite a few locations. Localities from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, L.B.Nagar, Alwal, Musheerabad and Kukatpally experienced light to moderate rainfall ranging between 2 to 24 mm as recorded on automatic weather stations.

The drizzle has brought down the soaring mercury by a degree or two. Meteorology department has predicted thundershowers and isolated heavy rains at a few locations in city, for the coming three days.

Advertising

Advertising