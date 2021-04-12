Hyderabad

Rain brings cheer to the city

Rain accompanied by squalls brought cheer to several parts of the summer scorched city towards evening hours on Monday.

The weather became balmy right around 4 p.m., and soon it began to drizzle at quite a few locations. Localities from areas such as Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Begumpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, L.B.Nagar, Alwal, Musheerabad and Kukatpally experienced light to moderate rainfall ranging between 2 to 24 mm as recorded on automatic weather stations.

The drizzle has brought down the soaring mercury by a degree or two. Meteorology department has predicted thundershowers and isolated heavy rains at a few locations in city, for the coming three days.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 12, 2021 11:24:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/rain-brings-cheer-to-the-city/article34305760.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY