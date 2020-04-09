Rain brings cheer to Hyderabad

The sun-baked city received a welcome reprieve on Thursday when it received showers across several areas, and the climate turned balmy towards evening. Reports of mild hailstorm too arrived from L.B.Nagar and other areas.

From a fairly sultry day, it suddenly turned cloudy by 4 p.m., and began to rain towards north-western parts of the city. The clouds which developed over areas such as Alwal, Kapra and Qutbullahpur soon spread towards other areas like L.B.Nagar, Nagole and Charminar.

The showers, moderate to heavy in intensity, lasted anywhere between 30 minutes to 45 minutes across the localities.

As per the data received from weather station of India Meteorological Department at Begumpet, the city received 22 millimetres of rainfall on Thursday.

The automatic weather stations installed across the city recorded the highest rainfall at Bolarum, at 33 millimetres, followed by Srinagar Colony at 24 millimetres.

Khairatabad, Balanagar, Banjara Hills, West Marredpally, Ameerpet, Asifnagar, Nampally, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Shaikpet, Uppal, Ramanthapur, Keesara and Malkajgiri were some other areas which received rain.

Weatherman attributed the showers to the upper air circulation from eastern Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh areas, and the upper air trough formed up to 0.9 km height towards southern Tamil Nadu, across eastern Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Similar climatic conditions with evening showers or thunderstorm are predicted over the next two days for the city.