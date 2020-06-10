Rain brings cheer to humid Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

10 June 2020 23:35 IST

Monsoon emergency teams had to work extra hours to clear flooded roads

Heavy and steady downpour on Wednesday evening played harbinger for the much-awaited south west monsoon in the city.

Starting from about 5 p.m., skies showered their bounty on almost all parts of city, and lasted well past 9.30 p.m. in two successive spells. Weather turned balmy and brought cheer to the Sun-scorched souls.

As per the data available from the automatic weather stations across the city up to 8 p.m., the eastern part of the city has received the highest rainfall, with Kalavancha in Abdullapurmet mandal under L.B. Nagar circle registering 7.5 centimetres.

Pedda Amberpet area of the same circle recorded 6.4 centimetres, the next highest, while Fateh Nagar, Balanagar, Begumpet, Shapur Nagar, Ameerpet, Hydernagar, Srinagar Colony, Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Old Bowenpally, and several other areas too received considerable rain.

Roads were flooded at several locations, and monsoon emergency teams had to work extra time to clear them up in locations such as Alwal, Goshamahal, Hayatnagar, MJ Market and Chandrayangutta areas.

Officials from the Met department termed the rain as pre-monsoon showers, and predicted the south west monsoon to arrive within the next 24 hours.