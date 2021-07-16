Rain batters roads, makes traffic crawl

Flooded roads leave behind a trail of sand, gravel and potholes

Travel time went for a toss on Friday in Hyderabad as the condition of roads deteriorated due to overnight rain on Thursday.

The flooded roads left behind a trail of sand, gravel and potholes turning them into dangerous spots for two-wheeler riders at many locations. If it was due to the ongoing work at Toli Chowki, Karwan, and Yakutpura, it was mayhem in Bahadurpura, Narsingi-Nanakramguda road. The civic corporation deployed an earthmover at Bahadurpura to fill the potholes but the moving traffic made it worse.

The condition of inner lanes in many areas was even more dire with waterlogging and potholes.

“It is difficult to go to office and return home daily. If the rain continues for two more days, situation may become worst. Please help us as early as possible. Since last year, we are facing the same problem during rains. All routes to reach the main road are flooding,” said Sowmya of Jillelaguda, tagging Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

In the rain-affected eastern parts of the city, roads were gutted in Almasguda, Meerpet Chowrasta, and Jillelaguda, forcing commuters to take long diversions to avoid traffic snarls.

The overflowing lakes of Jalapally dumped tonnes of sand and gravel on the parallel road connecting airport to Chandrayangutta. The ongoing pipeline work in Toli Chowki proved to be the bane as the mud and debris slowed down traffic.

At Karwan, the ongoing work for which a traffic diversion has been created a fortnight back, affected traffic flow. Vehicles coming from Ziaguda and Purana Pul had to negotiate a nearly 200-metre stretch, where there was no road. The pile of sand, bricks and masonry to fill the water puddles didn’t help.

“Aap Chandrayangutta ki road dekhe? Kitna bura haal hai wahan ka. Koi dekhne wala nahi hai. MLA saab kidar chup gaye ki. Toli Chowki ka haal dekhe? (Have you seen the condition of the road in Chandrayangutta? Have you seen the condition of the road in Toli Chowki? There is nobody to notice it. The MLA cannot be seen),” tweeted an IT professional narrating his commuting woes.

However, roads in the western suburbs remained unaffected except for the stretch below the Biodiversity Flyover where sewage mixed with rain water inundated the road.