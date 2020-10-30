Rain-battered roads spell risky ride for commuters

Vehicles manage to make their way on a damaged road in L.B. Nagar.

HYDERABAD

30 October 2020 23:01 IST

Several main and arterial roads in Hyderabad are left pockmarked after the floods and are in urgent need for repairs

The recent spell of heavy rain that caused massive loss of life and property has also left several roads battered, leaving commuters vexed and frustrated.

Portions of the roads in and around Toli Chowki, especially the one leading to Raidurgam and then to Biodiversity Park, are in poor condition.

This, locals and regular road users said, is on account of the development activity, as well as the rain.

“Once you get down the Toli Chowki flyover, and move towards Biodiversity Park, you will find several potions of the road which either have potholes, or are generally in a bad shape. This is till the Dargah junction, and a little further. The state of roads in the interiors of Toli Chowki such as Sabza Colony and the internal colonies too is bad,” said M.A. Shakeel, a resident of Karwan who uses these roads frequently, adding that some roads in Shaikpet area are also damaged.

A similar fate has befallen other stretches. For instance, battered badly in the recent rain were the main road portion of Vijayawada Highway between Vanasthalipuram and Chintalkunta checkpost. The BT road is eroded and all that remains are several potholes in its place for over a 500-metre stretch. What lays in store for commuters is a bumpy ride.

“Even cars are getting damaged due to the road condition, let alone two-wheelers. There is an urgent need to repair this road,” said M.R.Vaikuntham, a businessman from Vanasthalipuram.

As one moves towards Chaderghat from the General Post Office, one will find stretches of the Bank Street, especially near the State Bank of India office, presenting a horrible picture. The road at the Chilkalguda Crossroads too is no better.

The Chandrayagutta Crossroads, and Inner Ring Road, towards Owaisi Hopsital and Research Centre are in urgent need of repairs.

(With inputs from Swathi Vadlamudi and K. Shiva Shanker)