Rain and hail lash Hyderabad; traffic crawls

April 06, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated April 07, 2023 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rain aided by hail lashed several parts of the city and State on Thursday, at times inundating roads and slowing down traffic.

Nevertheless, city residents reeling under the April heat welcomed the showers heartily, and posted pictures and videos online sharing their joy.

The day which had started with slightly overcast skies and extremely muggy weather, turned balmy towards early evening, before it began to rain in the central and northern parts of the city.

Lal Bahadur Stadium and the surroundings reported severe hail storm, along with several other areas such as Secunderabad, Warsiguda, Chilkalguda, Seetaphalmandi, Paradise, Musheerabad, Ramnagar, Osmania University, Amberpet, AS Rao Nagar, Bansilalpet, Malkajgiri, and Ramgopalpet.

Waterlogging

Several major stretches in locations such as Attapur, Abids, and King Koti, among others, experienced inundation, resulting in slow traffic movement.

Traffic police issued alerts about sluggish movement on stretches such as Himayatnagar, Narayanguda, Masab Tank, Lakdi-ka-pul, Asifnagar and others, owing to rain and the Hanuman Jayanthi procession that got delayed due to rain and hail.

As per the data shared by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the automatic weather station at Bansilalpet in Musheerabad recorded the highest rainfall of 4.5 cm till 6 p.m. This was followed by Chilkalguda, Monda Market, with West Marredpally, Osmania University, LB Stadium and Patigadda, recording over 3 cm rainfall in a very short spell.

Other regions affected by the rain include Golconda, Amberpet, Uppal, Nampally, Khairatabad, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Himayatnagar, Balanagar, and Alwal.

Outside Hyderabad, isolated parts of districts such as Mulugu, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Asifabad, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Mancherial, and Nagarkurnool, experienced very light to moderate showers.

The Meteorology Department has indicated light to moderate rain or thunder showers at a few places in Telangana for the coming two days, and issued warnings about hail storms and gusty winds at isolated places of several districts.