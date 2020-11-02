Railways to set up CoE in AI, data analytics in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 22:59 IST

Two-month training for 88 senior officials across all zones completed

South Central Railway (SCR) will host the prestigious Indian Railways’ Centre of Excellence in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to be established in association with the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Secunderabad, said Railway Board chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav on Monday.

“Indian Railways generate vast wealth of data on trains operations, passenger trains and freight trains, through the reservation system and the assets maintenance. With the help of AI and data analytics, we can introduce new trains, do productive maintenance and operations,” he pointed out.

Participating in an online media interaction, Mr. Yadav said all the railway zones and divisions have been asked to appoint a Chief Technology Officer to make use of the emerging technologies in AI and data analytics.

“We have recently completed a two-month training module for 88 senior officials from across all zones on these two aspects at the ISB. Soon, we will conduct training for officers in every zone and division as we want to make use of these technologies majorly,” he said.

Passenger earnings

The Railways CEO said while the freight earnings last month has been ₹869 crore more than that from the same period last year with 14.32 million tonnes more transported, the passenger earnings have been just above ₹3,000-odd crore which is “90% less” in comparison.

The newly-introduced ‘Freight Business Development Model’ has been effective in providing digital communication to the customers as they can make use of the advanced freight calculator on rates and rebates, alternate terminal suggestion, expected transit time, route on GIS, terminal facilities, suitable wagon, prospective time tabled trains on GIS, logistics service providers, etc., he said.

Festival trains

Mr. Yadav said efforts are on to ensure every passenger gets a confirmed ticket during the festival season and more trains will be introduced as per demand. “When confirmed tickets are unavailable, we are introducing clone trains, observing the situation carefully,” he maintained. “We want everyone to be safe, therefore, we are not allowing passengers without confirmed tickets to travel. Although the trains show 92.14% occupancy in total, about 19 trains have below 30% occupancy, 44 trains show 30-50% , 83 trains 50-75% and about 373 have waiting lists,” he explained.

While 736 are the regular special trains running across the 17 zones across the country, 436 are festival specials. Fare for the special trains is as per the 2015 formula and no new surcharges have been imposed, he clarified. Local suburban trains will be run as per respective States’ acceptance with Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu allowing the services to commence.

He said it will be difficult to assess when the normal train-running can be resumed considering the evolving pandemic situation and though ready-to-eat meals, e-catering and restaurants on stations are running, food and bed rolls on long distance trains are prohibited.