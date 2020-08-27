Railways to open up vacant lands for solar plants

HYDERABAD

27 August 2020

Plan to meet its energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030

Indian Railways, which is expected to achieve 100% electrification by 2023, is all set to meet its energy consumption needs of more than 33 billion units by 2030. The current annual requirement is 21 billion units, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday.

The public sector giant has also made plans to install solar plants of 20 GW capacity by utilising the vast tracts of vacant land by 2030, he told solar power developers at a meeting and assured necessary support to them for installing solar power plants on railway’s vacant unencroached land. Innovative solutions for setting up solar projects along the railway track, possible power procurement routes for achieving 20 GW renewable energy target, and challenges in large scale deployment of solar energy projects were among the issues which came for discussion during the meeting.

A pilot project of 1.7 MW capacity with direct connectivity to 25 KV traction system has been successfully operationalised in Bina in Madhya Pradesh. In addition, solar plant of 3 MW capacity has also been commissioned at Modern Coach Factory

Two more projects – one at Diwana in UP for 2MW and another at Bhilai in Chattisgarh for 50 MW capacity for connectivity with State Transmission Utility (STU) and Central Transmission Utility (CTU) respectively are in progress, informed the Minister.

Bids for 3 GW solar projects on vacant railway land parcels and land parcels along the railway track have already been invited by Railway Energy Management Company Ltd. (REMCL). All these are part of the country’s push towards renewable energy and self-reliance and adoption of modern indigenous railway technology as enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Mr. Goyal.

These solar projects will help in the dual purpose of supplying power to railways at reduced tariff and help in protecting the railway land by construction of boundary wall along the track to prevent trespassing on tracks, he added.