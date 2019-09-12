Railways to introduce plastic bottle crushing machines

Indian Railways has decided to introduce plastic bottle crushing machines at all stations gradually.

It has already instructed staff to refuse plastic products and use inexpensive reusable bags instead, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative to ban single-use plastic from October 2, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Wednesday.

Participating in the ‘Swachhatahi Seva’ cleanliness campaign at Kacheguda railway station along with senior officials, he said that such bottle crushing machines had already been set up at main stations like Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kacheguda and Begumpet, in the twin cities.

All vendors should avoid use of plastic carry bags and minimise the use of plastic. He inspected food stalls to ensure cleanliness and advised the staff to maintain cleanliness.

The General Manager also interacted with passengers to create awareness on the ill effects of plastic and advised them to reduce the usage of single-use plastic.

Later, he administered a pledge to officials, staff and passengers, and also took part in a rally to spread awareness on the cleanliness campaign.

At Secunderabad station, DRM Anand Bhatia administered the pledge and said that the emphasis was on making necessary arrangements to minimize generation of plastic waste and ensuring eco-friendly disposal. The campaign will continue till October 2.