Railways launches one-stop freight portal

Freight Business Development Portal, a one-stop solution for all the needs of railway freight customers, reduce the costs for logistics providers, provide online tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation was unveiled by the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

The portal can be accessed by logging on to Indian Railways web site https://indianrailways.gov.in/ or https://www.fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY. It has been designed to replace physical processes to minimise the need of human to human interaction. The portal guides customers to search the most suitable terminal with detail of various facilities and logistics services available, assisting them to choose the right wagon, presenting the expected charges and estimated time for their planned freight transportation, said an official spokesperson.

A new customer can register on the portal and place demand for wagons in the most convenient way. The personalised dashboard gives access to outstanding indents, on-run consignments, status of various interactions, facility to apply for various services and raising concerns. Live tracking of on-run consignments through our GIS views, single click applications for various services such as discount schemes, diversion, rebooking, demurrage and wharfage waivers, stacking permissions etc. are available on the online platform.

It has commodity pages on major goods transported by Railways where one can find most suitable terminals suitable wagon, freight charges, expected transit time and incentive schemes for a selected commodity. Rate slabs and smart calculator provision is just a click away.

Aggregators, truckers, warehouse owners and labour providers have been requested to partner and offer their services for the 9,000+ freight customers at 4,000+ freight terminals through investments in private sidings, private freight terminals, goods sheds, rolling stock etc., a press release said.