Railway under-bridge proves a bane to Gimma villagers

Faulty design, and perhaps location, of the railway under bridge (RUB) near Gimma village in Jainad mandal has brought untold hardships to hundreds of villagers. The current spell of rain has flooded the passage with chest deep water since the last four days cutting off Gimma and Korata villages and preventing farmers from Pusai and Bhoraj villages from reaching their agriculture fields.

In tune with the policy of the Indian Railways to close all unmanned level crossings and replace them with RUBs, the one in question was opened a few months back. According to Gimma villagers, the level of the carriageway is much lower than that of the places surrounding it which made flooding of the RUB inevitable.

"The water accumulating in the RUB is not draining owing to the difference in level with the ground. The incline of the passage in the RUB seems unnecessarily deep," opined Kolla Mohan, former sarpanch as he tried to show that the design and location is faulty.

"Not only farmers but students belonging to Bhoraj and Pusai have difficulty in reaching the high school. Teachers, bankers and post office staff have to undertake a risky climb of the embankment and cross the railway line and walk the remaining one km to their destination in the continuing drizzle," pointed out Kola Suma Parameshwar, the sarpanch.

“The pit dug close to the RUB for water to drain from the carriage way actually reversed the flow once it was full. We tried to dig a canal to drain the water but the villagers are not permitting us to dig in their fields," revealed Senior Section Engineer, Kinwat, in Nanded Division of the South Central Railway, J. Sadar Lal.

"We are using four machines to pump out the water as of now. We propose to construct a drain towards Pippalkuti direction to solve the problem permanently but it may take some more time owing to the difficulty in cutting through rocky soil," he added of the measures being planned.