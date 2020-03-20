Railway retiring rooms, dormitories shut till April 15

HYDERABAD

20 March 2020 21:52 IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that retiring rooms and dormitories in all stations in its jurisdiction are to be shut from Saturday (March 21) till April 15. It is also ensuring that the ‘social distancing’ of about one metre is followed at all the queues at booking offices and other places.

Hand sanitisers are being liberally sprayed on the passengers arriving at the stations and regular announcements are being made urging them to be vigilant. However, senior officials have made it quite clear that it is next to impossible to maintain the ‘social distance’ on board the trains as has been suggested by the Ministry of Health.

“The only way the rule can be enforced is to cancel the trains. We are right now cancelling trains having poor patronage only. Since the number of trains got reduced and domestic flights are being cancelled many are boarding our trains crowding them further. It sure is a dangerous situation considering the circumstances of spread of COVID-19,” point out senior officials.

And, wherever the trains are running to capacity, the railway authorities are not considering deboarding passengers even if found to be having symptoms of coronavirus. “Even running staff will find it tough to identify ‘sick’ passengers unless the symptoms are too obvious because our ticket examiners have to take care of four coaches and the security personnel are moving constantly. Unless the passengers themselves report, there is little we can do”, they say, expressing helplessness.

While the field staff have been issued masks and sanitisers to spray around on the passengers’ hands, most administrative and clerical employees are looking forward to the alternate-day-work-from-office proposal being seriously considered by the authorities. Currently, there is no screening of the 10,000-odd employees working in various human resource and other offices and sanitisers have been provided inside the rest rooms only.

“The staff are apprehensive about the spread of the virus and at least half of them are likely to be allowed to attend office on alternate days,” said senior officials.