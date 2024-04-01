ADVERTISEMENT

Railway police of Secunderabad seize ₹37.50 lakh unaccounted cash from a passenger

April 01, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Government Railway Police seized ₹37.50 lakh of unaccounted cash during the checks at Secunderabad Railway Station on March 31, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Secunderabad seized ₹37.50 lakh of unaccounted cash during the checks to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha Elections, on Sunday evening.

The GRP staff, along with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted checks at the Secunderabad railway station premises. “We nabbed 45-year-old P. Laxman Ram who was found carrying a bag near gate number 3 of the Secunderabad Railway Station. On checking, ₹37.50 lakh was recovered from his bag. He was unable to show any valid documents for the money,” said the officials. The seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department.

