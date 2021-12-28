Railway engineers meet Bandi on pending issues

TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar releasing the calendar of South Central Railway Engineers Association in Hyderabad on Tuesday

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 19:39 IST

Association calendar released

South Central Railway Engineers Association has sought the help of Member of Parliament and TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take up the with Railway Minister the issue of gazetted status, on par with other Central government engineers, and also in resolving other pending demands.

A delegation led by president D. Padmanabham met Mr. Sanjay Kumar and presented him their set of demands. The association calender too was released on the occasion.

