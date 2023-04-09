Railway Board CEO reviews Kavach safety system for trains

April 09, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Railway Board chairman and CEO Anil Kumar Lahoti participated in the first-hand demonstration of ‘Kavach’ or the indigenous automatic train control system, between Lingampalli and Chitgidda stations on Sunday.

Mr. Lahoti travelled in one of the locomotives, which are equipped with Kavach systems, and observed how it automatically regulates the speed of the train while passing through the loop lines, how the train whistling is automatically turned on while passing through the level crossing gates and how the system prevents the train from passing the signal at danger (SPAD).

The chairman also witnessed how Kavach systems on the rolling stock help in avoiding train collisions, with brakes automatically applied without the need for human intervention, said a press release.

Kavach has been developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) with the South Central Railways (SCR) closely associated with the process since inception, facilitating its trials and also deploying it extensively over its rail network.

The chairman also reviewed the working of a Centre of Excellence for Kavach commissioned at IRISET (Indian Railways Institute of Signal Engineering and Telecommunications) here and the sub-systems which help in making train operations safer where a detailed presentation was given to him.

SCR has already commissioned Kavach across 1,465 railway kmSCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, IRISET DG Sudhir Kumar and other senior officials were present, added the release.