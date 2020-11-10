RailTel to drive Railways hospital management info system

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 23:21 IST

Indian Railways has entrusted RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RailTel) with implementation of Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), an integrated clinical information system, for its 125 health facilities and 650 polyclinics across the country for improved hospital administration and patient healthcare. It has been pilot-tested successfully here at the South Central Railway (SCR)

Features of the software extend from customising clinical data according to the departments and laboratories, multi-hospital feature that provide cross consultation, seamless interface with medical and other equipment. Patients will have the benefit of accessing all their medical records on their mobile device. RailTel and Ministry of Railways have signed a memorandum of understanding with regard to the modalities for execution of the work on Tuesday. The open source HMIS software is to be deployed over the cloud.

“We are embracing digitisation across all spheres and are continuously undergoing change. The HMIS platform will be connected to the Unique Medical Identity System. The upcoming ‘Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence’ will drive these technological changes, be it artificial intelligence, data analytics or app-based services. Our relationship with RailTel has always been based on merit and they continue to help us implement a variety of projects such as the video surveillance system, e-office services, content on demand, and Wi-Fi across major railway stations,” said Railway Board chairman and CEO Vinod Kumar Yadav.

RailTel chairman and managing director Puneet Chawla said in a press release: “Proof of concept of HMIS has already been in SCR and a pan-India deployment is being considered in a phased manner. Traditional forms of record keeping has its own limitations and we believe that the integration of technology is the only way to achieve scale, cost efficiencies, ease of access besides other benefits.”