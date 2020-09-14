Rail Nilayam shut for two days for sanitisation

HYDERABAD

14 September 2020 22:43 IST

About 50 employees have tested positive

South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to shut the Rail Nilayam headquarters for two days (Monday and Tuesday) to take up intensive sanitisation after at least 50 employees tested positive for COVID-19 during a mass RT-PCR testing drive last week.

All office blocks, staircases, toilets, lifts, concourses, etc., are being sanitised thoroughly and all the employees have been asked to disclose their test results so that proper medical treatment can be given to them. Employees who have tested positive have been directed to be in touch with the railway doctors during the quarantine period.

Those having COVID-19 symptoms have been asked not delay testing, taking medical treatment and following the quarantine rules. Employees yet to get tested have been advised to do so in the next few days at the Hyderabad Bhavan on Tuesday and at the Central Hospital on Thursday and Friday, senior officials said on the condition of anonymity.

