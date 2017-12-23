Rail Nilayam glows, fully lit by LEDs

Rail Nilayam, the Zonal Headquarters Office of South Central Railway has become the first fully LED lit HQ on Indian Railways, marking another major milestone in the endeavour towards energy conservation. SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav appreciated the electrical department for the achievement.
The project entailed replacement of 3048 conventional light fittings with energy efficient LED lights. The connected load earlier, of conventional light fittings of Rail Nilayam was 112.25 KW which has been reduced to 65.8KW after provision of the new LED lighting, lessening the connected load by 46.45 KW.
It is being anticipated there will be savings of around 1.33 lakh units per annum, thereby reducing the expenditure by ₹10.64 lakh per annum, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor