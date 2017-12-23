Rail Nilayam glows, fully lit by LEDs

Rail Nilayam, the Zonal Headquarters Office of South Central Railway has become the first fully LED lit HQ on Indian Railways, marking another major milestone in the endeavour towards energy conservation. SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav appreciated the electrical department for the achievement.

The project entailed replacement of 3048 conventional light fittings with energy efficient LED lights. The connected load earlier, of conventional light fittings of Rail Nilayam was 112.25 KW which has been reduced to 65.8KW after provision of the new LED lighting, lessening the connected load by 46.45 KW.

It is being anticipated there will be savings of around 1.33 lakh units per annum, thereby reducing the expenditure by ₹10.64 lakh per annum, a press release said.