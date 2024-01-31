Raidurgam police foil fake ‘CB-CID raid’ to rob ₹2.3 crore

January 31, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It played out like a plot of a movie, albeit it did not go according to the plan. A gang of eight members ‘raided’ an IT recruiting and support company on the Republic Day. However, timely action by the Raidurgam police on Tuesday limited the damage. .

“The arrested, who introduced themselves as officials of the Crime-Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), stole over ₹25 lakh, ₹15 lakh of which was via bank account transfer on January 26, before the police arrested them on January 28,” said Vineeth G, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur police station.

The gang allegedly conspired with a former employee of the company, Akkera Ranjith Kumar (32).

However, the entire amount was not transferred to their bank accounts. “The accounts have been frozen and after the due procedure, the money will be returned to the appropriate accounts,” he added.

The gang originally demanded ₹2.3 crore, of which ₹71.80 lakh could be arranged immediately from the company’s Delhi office to the Hyderabad office. Moreover, the suspects kidnapped three employees from the company and withdrew ₹2.5 lakh through their ATMs - while making ₹10 lakh worth of online bank transfers to their multiple accounts.

Those arrested include Polimera Mahendra Kumar (38), Shaik Mohammed Abdul Quadir (33), Vijay Shekhar (32), Akkera Ranjith Kumar (44), Baliga Rahul (33), Dadiboina Subba Krishna (40), Ponnolu Sandeep Kumar (31), and Bhoopathiraju Raghu Raju (33). The police have also seized ₹35,000 in cash and investigation is underway, the officials informed.