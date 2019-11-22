Raidurg-Hi-Tec City stretch to be launched next week

IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao is slated to launch the last-mile stretch of Corridor Three of Hyderabad Metro Rail project from Raidurg to Hi-Tec City on November 29. Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar is likely to be present for the inaugural.

But this is subject to final safety clearance by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg when he would make an inspection of the Raidurg station and the 1.5-km section on November 26 and 27, said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy here on Friday.

If it gets the clearance, the entire Corridor Three from Nagole to Raidurg (28 km) would be operational.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that commissioning the last stretch would provide a good public transport commute to scores of IT/ITES as well as other employees in the area. He expects at least 40,000 more passengers to use the metro rail every day once the stretch is opened for public.

Earlier, the MD along with chief electrical engineer D.V.S. Raju, chief signalling and telecom engineer S.K. Das, L&TMRH project director M.P. Naidu and others inspected the stretch to check for any last-minute improvements before the CMRS takes up the final inspection.