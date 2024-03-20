ADVERTISEMENT

Raids carried out in Hyderabad against vendors using chemicals to ripen mangoes

March 20, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in Hyderabad for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. The details were presented at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a joint operation, the Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in the city for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. They were found using carbide and ethylene on the fruits, said officials.

Raids were conducted at Habeeb Nagar, Bhavaninagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar in the city.

E. Rameshwar, 60, was caught from Mangalhat with 1,300 kg of artificially ripened mangoes worth ₹4.55 lakh along with the chemicals. Irfan Khan, 35, from Asif Nagar and Mohd Hussain, 47, from Aghapura were caught in possession of mangoes worth ₹3 lakh. Elsewhere, Syed Zahoor, 36, was nabbed with 1,860 kg of mangoes worth ₹4.10 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another case, Syed Mastaan, 34, was nabbed from Charminar and mangoes worth ₹96,000 seized. Meanwhile, Syed Aslam, 32, and Syed Sadullah, 32, were caught with 25 trays of mangoes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US