Raids carried out in Hyderabad against vendors using chemicals to ripen mangoes

March 20, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a joint operation, the Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in the city for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. They were found using carbide and ethylene on the fruits, said officials.

Raids were conducted at Habeeb Nagar, Bhavaninagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar in the city.

E. Rameshwar, 60, was caught from Mangalhat with 1,300 kg of artificially ripened mangoes worth ₹4.55 lakh along with the chemicals. Irfan Khan, 35, from Asif Nagar and Mohd Hussain, 47, from Aghapura were caught in possession of mangoes worth ₹3 lakh. Elsewhere, Syed Zahoor, 36, was nabbed with 1,860 kg of mangoes worth ₹4.10 lakh.

In another case, Syed Mastaan, 34, was nabbed from Charminar and mangoes worth ₹96,000 seized. Meanwhile, Syed Aslam, 32, and Syed Sadullah, 32, were caught with 25 trays of mangoes.