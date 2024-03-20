GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raids carried out in Hyderabad against vendors using chemicals to ripen mangoes

March 20, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in Hyderabad for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. The details were presented at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday.

Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in Hyderabad for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. The details were presented at a press conference held in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

In a joint operation, the Commissioner’s task force of Hyderabad police along with food safety officers of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) raided fruit warehouses in the city for illegally using artificial ripeners on mangoes. They were found using carbide and ethylene on the fruits, said officials.

Raids were conducted at Habeeb Nagar, Bhavaninagar, Chaderghat, Afzalgunj and Sultan Bazaar in the city.

E. Rameshwar, 60, was caught from Mangalhat with 1,300 kg of artificially ripened mangoes worth ₹4.55 lakh along with the chemicals. Irfan Khan, 35, from Asif Nagar and Mohd Hussain, 47, from Aghapura were caught in possession of mangoes worth ₹3 lakh. Elsewhere, Syed Zahoor, 36, was nabbed with 1,860 kg of mangoes worth ₹4.10 lakh.

In another case, Syed Mastaan, 34, was nabbed from Charminar and mangoes worth ₹96,000 seized. Meanwhile, Syed Aslam, 32, and Syed Sadullah, 32, were caught with 25 trays of mangoes.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / fruit and vegetable

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.