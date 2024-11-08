ADVERTISEMENT

Raid on hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad leads to seizure of controlled drugs

Published - November 08, 2024 06:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The raiding teams found substances which are are classified as controlled drugs and their sale and possession are strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

The Hindu Bureau

Officials seizing illegal drugs at a hospital at Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a joint operation, officers from Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) and the Prohibition and Excise department carried out raids on two hospitals in Hyderabad and Secunderabad on November 7 and 8 following credible information about the possession and sale of narcotic drugs that are on ‘controlled’ list.

ADVERTISEMENT

The raids took place at Bakoban Hospital in Chandrayangutta, Hyderabad, and BVK Reddy Hospital in Warasiguda, Secunderabad, where stocks of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were found without the necessary NDPS licences. Among the seized items were Fentanyl injections, Ketamine Hydrochloride injections, and Midazolam injections, all of which are controlled substances.

All three substances are classified as controlled drugs due to their potential for abuse and misuse and their sale and possession are strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officials said.

At Bakoban Hospital, authorities confiscated 47 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections (2 ml). Fentanyl is a potent opiod analgesic where .1 gm is considered commercial quantity. The narcotic drugs were seized from Abdul Rahman, the owner of the hospital. Similarly, at BVK Reddy Hospital, officials found 21 ampoules of Fentanyl Citrate injections along with nine vials of Ketamine Hydrochloride injections and two vials of Midazolam injections. These substances were found in the possession of T. Naresh Kumar, the owner of the hospital, according to a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Charminar and Musheerabad Prohibition and Excise Stations. Further investigations are under way, and strict legal action will be taken against all offenders involved, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US