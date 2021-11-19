Rahul’s victory, says Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leade, Bhatti Vikramarka has described the repeal of three farm laws by the Central government as a victory of Congress and the relentless fight put up by the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi across the country.

In a statement here, he said Mr. Rahul Gandhi had been opposing the laws from day one and the BJP government took more than a year to realise how dangerous the laws were for the farmers. He said Congress had genuinely fought for the betterment of the farming community and it would continue to do so. The party will continue to raise issues of larger interest of the country without fear and total commitment.

Former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah said the Congress support inside Parliament and outside to the relentless fight of the farmers forced the Modi government to repeal the draconian farm laws, and this was a good sign for the opposition party’s unity to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Mr. Lakshmaiah said Mr Modi had to go on the back foot, but he had to go back on his decisions three times due to the Congress’ fight against the government.