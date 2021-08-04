Rahul to take part in Dalita Girijana Dandora of Cong.

Hyderabad

04 August 2021 19:45 IST

TPCC discusses Huzurabad election strategy

Congress MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will participate in the Telangana Congress’ “Dalita Girijana Dandora” to be launched on August 9 at Indervelli against the Telangana government’s forgotten promises made to dalits and girijans.

Mr. Gandhi has agreed to participate in the programme and the date and venue will be fixed in consultation with party leaders, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief President A. Revanth Reddy announced here. “Most likely he will participate sometime in September and will spend an entire day,” he said.

Mr. Reddy, who was speaking at the TPCC review meeting on the party candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, said the TRS government would be exposed how it had cheated both dalits and girijans.

On the candidate’s selection for Huzurabad, he said the committee headed by Damodar Rajnarsimha would finalise the candidate taking all factors into account. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has tried to benefit politically using coverts in the Congress in recent times.

On the Girijana Dandaora, he said more than a lakh people would participate in the Indervelli programme despite the government planning to play spoilsport by denying permission and creating hurdles in people joining the programme. He said the girijans supported the Congress but MLAs elected have defected to the ruling party and they are now involved in sand mining impacting the lives of girijans.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said the Dandora was to open the eyes of the Chief Minister who was busy ‘cheating’ both groups and Indervelli will be the launching pad for the fight against TRS. He termed Dalit Bandhu promise of the Chief Minister an electoral stunt to gain votes in Huzurabad.

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman, Madhu Yaskhi Goud, MLA Seethakka and others spoke. TPCC working presidents Geetha Reddy, T. Jayaprakash Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud were also present. Several tribal leaders including Vedma Bojja, grandson of Komram Bheem joined the party on the occasion. Congress leader Premsagar Rao was also present.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy visited the family members of Gandhi Bhavan employee Shabbir, who passed away recently. He recalled the services of Shabbir and offered financial assistance to the family.