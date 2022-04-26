Rahul meet will channel collective action for farmers: Revanth

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy said the Rythu Sangarshana Sabha scheduled to be held in Warangal on May 6 will provide a greater momentum to exert pressure on the persons at the helm to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers.

The Rythu Sangarshana Sabha to be addressed by Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal will help channel collective efforts to espouse the cause of distressed farmers, he asserted.

Mr Revanth Reddy was in Khammam town on Tuesday to drum up support for the ensuing Rythu Sangarshana Sabha.

His maiden visit to the town was marred by over-enthusiasm of a section of the party cadre who tried to barge into the conference hall at the party’s district office, creating utter chaos for some time at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan.

A mild commotion prevailed at Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan when a group of the party cadre owing allegiance to a senior leader rushed into the conference hall amid sloganeering, signaling the apparent group rivalry in the district Congress.

One of them reportedly damaged the glass pane of the entrance door and a Congress activist suffered a bleeding injury on his hand in the melee, sources said.

After repeated disruptions, Mr Revanth Reddy resumed his press conference along with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary.

He said the farmers in the State are reeling under severe ordeal due to the “inconsistent” policies of the TRS dispensation. Many farmers left their agricultural fields fallow in the yasangi (rabi) after being “intimidated” by the persons at the helm against cultivating paddy, he charged.

He demanded that the government ensure payment of bonus and compensation to distressed farmers and prompt procurement of the entire paddy produce at the MSP.

“The TRS regime is hell bent on misusing power by foisting false cases against the Congress local cadre in Khammam,” Mr Reddy charged, asserting that the Congress will protect its cadres from “repressive measures” of the TRS dispensation.