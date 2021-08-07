Rahul Gandhi meets injured TS Youth Cong. chief

HyderabadHyderabad 07 August 2021 23:59 IST
Rahul meets injured TS Youth Cong. chief
Congress leader and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi called on Telangana Youth Congress president Shivasena Reddy in New Delhi on Saturday and inquired about his health. Mr. Reddy suffered a leg fracture when police lathi-charged Congressmen during the Rahul Gandhi-led protests against rising fuel prices in New Delhi couple of days ago. Mr. Gandhi asked his team to take care of his hospital bills and provide him best treatment.
