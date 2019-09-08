Ragpicker succumbs to injuries after chemical explosion in Hyderabad

A ragpicker succumbed to injuries he sustained when he was handling a box containing unknown chemical substances in Hyderabad, Cyberabad police said on Sunday.

The ragpicker, Ali, was taken to the Osmania General Hospital soon after the explosion under the elevated PVNR Expressway leading to Shamshabad airport.

According to Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N. Prakash Reddy, the explosion took place around 11 a.m. between pillar no 279 and 280.

“The victim was trying to sort out the rubbish he collected from various locations. When he meddled with an unknown chemical box in his bag, it exploded. As a result he sustained severe injuries on his hands,” he said.

Mr. Reddy denied it was a bomb blast and allayed apprehensions of the public about any danger.

Forensic science experts and dog squads are examining the spot and will soon identify the chemical.