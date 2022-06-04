Hyderabad gang-rape | BJP MLA shares pictures, videos

CPI(M) activists stage a protest in Hyderabad on June 4, 2022 over the gang rape of a minor. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

June 04, 2022 20:20 IST

Raghunandan Rao asks police to clarify whether the youngster in the pictures and video clip was the son of an MLA.

The case of the minor’s gang-rape in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills took a twist on Saturday with Bharartiya Janata Party MLA Raghunandan Rao releasing private pictures and a video clip of the victim and a youngster, urging the police to clarify if the youngster in the pictures and video clip was the son of an MLA.

While the Hyderabad police have arrested a youngster Saduddin Malik and two Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs) and presented them before the courts concerned, Mr. Rao sought to know why the police kept mum about the complicity of the youngster seen in the pics and video clip.

Stating that if the BJP urged probe by the CBI, the opposition parties would allege false implications, the legislator demanded that the case be investigated by a judge of the High Court.

Referring to remarks by the police that some were making baseless allegations about involvement of a MLA’s son in the case, he said that he had ‘more pics and content’ to prove the connection of the “MLA’s son” to the gang-rape. “Will the police identify the youngster or should I provide more evidence?” he said addressing media persons.

The previous day, West zone DCP Joel Davis announcing breakthrough in the gang-rape investigation brushed aside reports that Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s grandson and an MLA’s son were connected to the crime.

“We are going by the statement given by the victim, and have identified the accused based on her version,” the DCP said. Mr. Joel Davis said investigators would speak with the victim again in the light of the video clip and initiate action based on inputs.

“It was unfortunate that the MLA released the pics and video clip,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, hunt is on for the two more CCLs accused of involvement in the crime.

Youth Congress activists staged demonstrations before the DGP’s office demanding stringent action against the accused. Workers of Janasena Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and YSRCP-Telangana Party organised protest demonstrations in front of the Jubilee Hills police station.