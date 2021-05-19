Raghu Ramakrishna Raju undergoes medical exam

K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

HYDERABAD

19 May 2021 09:07 IST

Tight security at Military Hospital, Secunderabad

YSRCP MP from Narsapuram K. Raghu Ramakishna Raju, who was arrested by the AP CID and later shifted to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, underwent medical examination under the supervision of a three-member team of Army doctors and a judicial officer appointed by the High Court of Telangana, on Tuesday.

A defence press release said: “In pursuance of Supreme Court order Mr. Raju was brought to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, on night of May 17, 2021 and was admitted after procedural formalities. The medical examination was conducted by medical board of three doctors of Military Hospital, Secunderabad, in presence of Judicial Officer nominated by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court during night of May 17, 2021, under videography.”

Presently, Mr. Raju is under medical care at the Military Hospital in judicial custody till further orders by Supreme Court.

COVID protocol

All activities were being undertaken under strict COVID medical protocols.

The High Court of Telangana had deputed Mr. Nagarjuna as the judicial officer to oversee the medical examination. Earlier, in the day, tight security blanket was kept around the road leading to the hospital. Personnel drafted from the Corps of Military Police and regular Army regulated movement of vehicles into the hospital. A team of television journalists stationed outside the hospital continued to beam live proceedings.