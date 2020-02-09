Rag-picker injured in paint box ‘blast’

A ‘blast’ in Risala Bazaar area in Musheerabad caused a flutter on Saturday, even giving way to speculation.

A rag-picker identified as Nagaraju (50) severely injured his hand while looking through a garbage bin and was rushed to the hospital.

The victim found boxes containing paint which he tried to open by smashing them to the ground when one exploded, police said, adding that they reached the spot soon after getting information of the incident. An investigation is under way.

Police was quick to quell rumours about the explosion. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar took to Twitter to issue a clarification: “Risala Bazar area blast at 1045 am today at garbage bin box. Forensic experts have examined it. There are no explosives in the container. It was a paint box which got blasted because of chemical reaction. Injured person, a rag picker is shifted to hospital (sic).”