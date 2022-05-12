RAF conducts flag march in Karimnagar

As part of a familiarisation exercise, personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) conducted a flag march in Karimnagar town on Thursday.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan flagged off the march at the Police Commissioner’s office here.

Attired in blue fatigue, the RAF personnel led by the team commandant Srikanth marched through the main thoroughfares in the town.

Karimnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Tula Srinivas Rao and others accompanied the RAF personnel in the flag march.

Sources said that the flag march was conducted by the elite RAF, a specialised wing of the CRPF to deal with riots and riot-like situations, as part of a periodic exercise to familiarise itself with the topography of the sensitive areas to instill confidence among people and promote communal harmony.