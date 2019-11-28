RAeS honorary fellowship for DRDO chairman

Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS) London, the oldest aeronautical society in the world, has conferred honorary fellowship to G. Satheesh Reddy, secretary of the department of Defence R&D and chairman of DRDO.

The Society’s highest award was bestowed on Dr. Reddy for his pioneering technological contributions over the past three decades, which has enabled the country to realise frontline military systems and world class missile technologies.

Dr. Reddy has received the honorary fellowship during the medals and awards presentation ceremony held in London a few days ago.

The Honorary Fellowship from RAeS is one of the world’s highest distinctions for aerospace achievement awarded for only the most exceptional contributions to the aerospace profession.

It is considered equivalent to the Nobel Prize in aerospace domain, and Dr. Reddy will be the first Indian recipient of this prestigious award in over 100 years.

Dr. Reddy is known for his vision and capability to develop indigenous technologies and is famous among students as “Junior Kalam” after Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and ‘Next Generation Missile Man” due to his knack on advanced technologies.

He has spearheaded ‘Mission Shakti’, the country’s first Anti-Satellite Missile Test (ASAT) mission which demonstrated extremely high degree of precision and technological prowess, enabling India join a select group of four nations with such capability.

He bolstered the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme and successfully demonstrated missile interception capabilities at high altitudes.

Dr. Reddy also led the development of advanced avionics, and achieved a streak of successful missions of long range Agni 5 strategic missile making India self-reliant in both missiles and avionics technologies.

Dr. Reddy is a recipient of numerous awards that include AIAA Missile Systems Award, National Aeronautical Prize, National Systems Gold Medal, National Design Award, IEI-IEEE (USA) award for engineering excellence, Homi J. Bhabha Gold Medal, and Technology Leadership Award.