Hyderabad

Rachakonda police’s SHEera tailor training begins

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhongir, K. Narayana Reddy along with SHE teams launched SHEera — expanded as SHE-empowering rural aspirants — at Sarvail village of Narayanpur on Monday.

The programme, in collaboration with Inner Wheel Club Ekta, aims at imparting tailoring skills to two batches of 50 women each, at four hours for 45 days. At the end of the course, the women are certified by Singer India Limited to enable them set up their own tailoring centres.

Mr. Reddy said the novel initiative would help boost the confidence, besides entrepreneurial and financial independence of women in rural areas.

Latha Ramasubrahmanyam from RKSC Women’s Forum, Girija Sampath and Sunitha Vallam of Inner Wheel Club participated in the event.


