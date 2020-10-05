Rachakonda police seizes over 1 tonne ganja being smuggled to U.P.

Two nabbed, while three others are at large

In a major haul, the Rachakonda police on Monday seized 1,010 kg. of ganja, which was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh from the Agency areas in Odisha.

Acting on a tip off, the Special Operations Team of LB Nagar Zone along with Abdullapurmet police intercepted the container lorry near the Outer Ring Road and nabbed two people. They seized 1,010 kg. of ganja, the container lorry, ₹4,000 in cash and two mobile phones, all worth ₹1.30 crore from their possession.

List of accused

Officials said that the accused, Mohammed Ramzan, 24, from Nuhu district in Haryana, and Schashikant Gowtham Rao, 25, of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, were transporting the contraband from the Agency area located in Padwa mandal of Koraput district in Odisha.

Ganja supplier Mahadev, 45, from Koraput, Vivek Singh, 40, purchaser from Varanasi, and Imran, 42 of Nuhu district in Haryana, the owner of the container lorry, are currently at large.

According to the police, the arrested persons created a secret cabin in the container to facilitate the illicit transportation of ganja. The gang procured the contraband for ₹3,000 per kg and intended to sell it for ₹9,000 per kg in UP. It was concealed in 194 packets with each weighing 5.1 to 5.5 kg.