Rachakonda police raid illegal biostimulant unit; one held

September 07, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An illegal biostimulant manufacturing unit in Pedda Amberpet was searched by the Rachakonda police on Thursday.

The Special Operation Team-LB Nagar, along with an agricultural officer of  Abdullapurmet, searched the factory and found that the accused, Hayathnagar-based businessman N. Uttam Kumar (42), was illegally manufacturing biostimulants without any valid licence/permission.

Biostimulants are products that reduce the need for fertilisers and increase plant growth and resistance to water and abiotic stresses.

The police seized products worth ₹10 lakh, which included 182 buckets of Spiller (10 kg), 40 packets of Shine (100 g), 40 bottles of Jeeva (500 ml), 40 bottles of Jeeva (250 ml), 20 bottles of Jeeva (1,000 ml), 95 bottles of Trix (300 ml), 40 bottles of Mentor (250 ml), 120 bottles of Krop (500 ml), 120 bottles of Rosh (250 ml), 20 bottles of Spiller (1,000 ml), 40 bottles of Rosh (500 ml), and 25 packets of Arrow (4 kg).

