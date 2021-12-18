Rachakonda police book four under PD Act

Rachakonda police on Saturday booked four persons, including two women, under Preventive Detention Act.

The duo Rehana Begum and Salma Begum from Chandrayangutta were found to be organising prostitution in Balapur police limits, the police said. They took a house for rent and organised sex by employing minor girls.

In another instance, two persons hailing from Visakhapatnam, Kunchinipally Veerababu and Ruttala Srinivasa Rao, who had been found procuring ganja from one supplier of Rajahmundry and distributing it in several places, were also booked under the Act. They were, in September, arrested by the Chaitanyapuri police and about 23 kgs of ganja was recovered from them.