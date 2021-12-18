Hyderabad

Rachakonda police book four under PD Act

Rachakonda police on Saturday booked four persons, including two women, under Preventive Detention Act.

The duo Rehana Begum and Salma Begum from Chandrayangutta were found to be organising prostitution in Balapur police limits, the police said. They took a house for rent and organised sex by employing minor girls.

In another instance, two persons hailing from Visakhapatnam, Kunchinipally Veerababu and Ruttala Srinivasa Rao, who had been found procuring ganja from one supplier of Rajahmundry and distributing it in several places, were also booked under the Act. They were, in September, arrested by the Chaitanyapuri police and about 23 kgs of ganja was recovered from them.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2021 7:01:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/rachakonda-police-book-four-under-pd-act/article37986037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY