R. Krishnaiah likely to join Congress

Backward Classes leader and President of All India Backward Classes Welfare Association and MLA from L.B. Nagar constituency in the dissolved Assembly, R. Krishnaiah is being wooed by the Congress, sources said.

Mr. Krishnaiah, who enjoys enormous goodwill among the BC sections, whether students or employees given his track record of agitations for BC welfare, is said to be keen too. His recent interaction with Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Telangana where he also travelled with Mr. Gandhi in the same bus gave room for speculation. Mr. Gandhi, it is said, complimented Mr. Krishnaiah for his work and the BC movement that was strong in both Telugu states.

Sources said, Mr. Krishnaiah expressed his willingness to join the party as Mr. Gandhi invited him but his plans were to join before the elections. Since the Assembly is now dissolved, his entry might be expedited.

Mr. Krishnaiah, though was elected on the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) ticket and its Chief Ministerial candidate in Telangana did not involve himself in the party activities much, particularly after AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu moved to Amaravati. He was rarely seen in the TDPLP office in the Assembly or the TDP office in the city and functioned mostly independently.

He has also been a strong critic of Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao accusing him of deceiving BCs. It is said that he is also unhappy with the way the Assembly was dissolved denying the MLAs to serve a full term. “Why should KCR be elected if he is not interested in serving a full term. Should the State suffer because of his whims and fancies,” his close associate said quoting Mr. Krishnaiah.