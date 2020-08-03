Qutb Shahi Tombs seen from space

Hyderabad

03 August 2020

Contours of the site become evident in satellite imagery

The transformation of the Qutb Shahi Tombs Complex in Hyderabad can now be seen from space as the outer contours of the interpretation centre become evident in satellite imagery. But the transformation is not limited to the outer part of the complex. “This will work as an entrance to both the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park and the Golconda Fort. It is partially buried so that the views of the site remain unimpeded,” says Ratish Nanda of Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

The interpretation centre designed by Lotus Studio is a partially buried structure sprawled over 6,000 square metres in an area where the Deccan Park currently exists. It is expected to integrate the Deccan Park area with the Qutb Shahi tombs complex where a wall divides the two sites. A simple museum with objects excavated at the site used to exist before the restoration/conservation work was begun by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture and the Telangana Department of Archaeology and Museums. The new centre is expected to have a gallery of artefacts from the site, the restoration timeline as well as an immersive experience centre for the visitors.

“It will be a holistic experience for the visitors and not piecemeal as it is now. Visitors and tourists will enter from the ticketing plaza and get an overall view of the site while entering and then reach the Muhammad Quli’s tomb from where they can begin the tour,” says Yoshowant Purohit, Project Manager, Qutb Shahi Heritage Park.

On Monday, a few photographs showing earth work being carried out on the Deccan Park site became viral. “How can they carry out such an excavation in a heritage site?” asked Muhammad Habeebuddin, who lives inside the Golconda fort area.

“The interpretation centre is coming up in a plot where Deccan Park exists now. It has no trees and no archaeological relics. There was a function hall and a swimming pool and most of the work is happening in that place,” said Mr. Nanda, who promised an unimpeded view of the tombs from the main road.

The Qutb Shahi Tombs complex has been overrun by encroachments on the northern side as well as southern side.