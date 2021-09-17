Quota for Gouds, SCs/STs in liquor outlets

HYDERABAD

17 September 2021 00:52 IST

Chief Minister stands by his promise; reservation in allotment of shops from next year

In keeping with the promise by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao earlier, the State Cabinet on Thursday approved 15% reservation for members of Goud community, 10% for SCs and 5% for STs in allotment of liquor shops from next year.

By other decisions, the Cabinet cleared Sangameswara and Basaveswara lift-irrigation schemes over Singur reservoir to irrigate 3.84 lakh acres in Sangareddy, Andole, Zaheerabad and Narayankhed Assembly constituencies.

The Sangameswara scheme on the right canal of the reservoir contemplated lifting 12 tmc ft water to irrigate 2.19 lakh acres in Zaheerabad, Andole and Sangareddy constituencies.

It will irrigate 231 villages of eleven mandals in the three constituencies. The Cabinet gave administrative sanction of ₹ 2,653 crore for the project, a release said.

From the Basaveswara scheme on the left canal of the reservoir, it was proposed to lift 8 tmc ft water to irrigate 1.65 lakh acres in Narayankhed and Andole constituencies.

As many 166 villages in eight mandals will get irrigation facility. Administrative sanction of ₹ 1,774 crore was given for the project, the release added.

The Cabinet authorised Irrigation Department to raise loan from NABARD for both schemes. The department was also authorised to avail a loan of ₹ 2,051.14 crore from NABARD for the construction of Narasimhasagar project in Bhongir district under packages 15 and 16 of Kaleshwaram project.

The Cabinet allotted 1,261 sq yds of land on nominal rate for the construction of a hostel for girls by Rajabahadur Venkatram Reddy Educational Society at Narayanguda.

An additional ₹ 100 crore was allotted to the Panchayat Raj Department for repairs to rural roads damaged in recent rains.

Already, ₹ 300 crore was allotted to the department this year.

The Cabinet mandated the Roads and Buildings Department to complete construction of four new super-speciality hospitals in Hyderabad on a war-footing.

The R&B and Health departments were asked to make all arrangements to start new medical colleges in the State for next year.