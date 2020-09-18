Quicker, more reliable testing method

HYDERABAD

18 September 2020 22:20 IST

Researchers at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research here have standardised a LAMP assay to rapidly detect the SARS-CoV 2 RNA among COVID patients in 30 minutes.

The RT-LAMP (reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification) assay has emerged as a viable alternative to meet the need for quicker and reliable testing methods since the RT-PCR based test which is the most accurate COVID-19 testing method was time consuming (six to eight hours for results) and required an expensive experimental set-up.

A release said the results of LAMP were determined by a change of colour of the sample once reagents were added. This was easily visible to the eye and aided in faster, easier detection. Contrary to RT-PCR based tests, this assay did not need experimental set-up.

Advertising

Advertising

The test was validated against both positive and negative COVID samples. The validation was carried out by K. Madhumohan Rao at NIMS and ESIC Hospital and Medical College.